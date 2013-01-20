Coastline Christian Academy Hosting K-8 Open House on Friday

Parents of children from preschool to seventh grade who are exploring K-8 schools for the fall of 2013 are invited to Coastline Christian Academy’s Open House from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at the campus at 5950 Cathedral Oaks Road (near Fairview Avenue).

Coastline Christian Academy is a kindergarten-through-eighth grade interdenominational Christian school offering academic excellence, small class sizes, affordable tuition and Bible-based curriculum in a loving, family-oriented environment.

After a brief registration, guests will join the school’s morning chapel program that starts promptly at 8:10 a.m. This is followed by a campus tour that will include all classrooms and school grounds, and concludes with a reception with Principal Mary Osgood. At the reception, parents will learn about the school curriculum and have a chance to ask questions and talk informally with current Coastline parents.

Please pre-register by calling the school at 805.967.5834. Walk-ins are also welcome.

— Geri Su represents Coastline Christian Academy.