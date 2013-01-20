Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 6:43 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Coastline Christian Academy Hosting K-8 Open House on Friday

By Geri Su | January 20, 2013 | 9:00 p.m.

Parents of children from preschool to seventh grade who are exploring K-8 schools for the fall of 2013 are invited to Coastline Christian Academy’s Open House from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at the campus at 5950 Cathedral Oaks Road (near Fairview Avenue).

Coastline Christian Academy is a kindergarten-through-eighth grade interdenominational Christian school offering academic excellence, small class sizes, affordable tuition and Bible-based curriculum in a loving, family-oriented environment.

After a brief registration, guests will join the school’s morning chapel program that starts promptly at 8:10 a.m. This is followed by a campus tour that will include all classrooms and school grounds, and concludes with a reception with Principal Mary Osgood. At the reception, parents will learn about the school curriculum and have a chance to ask questions and talk informally with current Coastline parents.

Please pre-register by calling the school at 805.967.5834. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Click here for more information about Coastline Christian Academy.

— Geri Su represents Coastline Christian Academy.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 