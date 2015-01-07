Coastline Christian Academy Hosting Open House on Jan. 22

Coastline Christian Academy invites parents exploring K-8th grade schools for fall to the school's Open House from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 22.
The school is located at 5950 Cathedral Oaks Road (near Fairview Avenue).
After a brief registration, guests will join the morning chapel program at 8:10 a.m. followed by a tour of all classrooms and grounds, then a reception with Principal Mary Osgood. Parents will learn about the school curriculum, and have the opportunity to ask questions and talk with current Coastline parents.
Please pre-register by calling the school at 805.967.5834. Child care is provided. Walk-ins are also welcome.
— Geraldine Su represents Coastline Christian Academy.