COAST’s Eastside Walks Hosting Walk on Salinas Street, Barbecue

Eastside Walks, a project of the Coalition for Sustainable Transportation (COAST), will be organizing a walk on Salinas Street on Wednesday.

We will meet at 11 a.m. in front of Mi Fiesta Deli, near the intersection of Salinas, Punta Gorda and Old Coast Highway.

The purpose of the walk is to call attention to the dangers that still exist on Salinas, one of the most hazardous corridors in the Eastside.

From there, we will walk down Salinas toward Yanonali Street and end up at the Eastside Neighborhood Park.

We are having a fun summer barbecue, and all are invited to attend.

Though there is still a lot of work to be done, we are so grateful for the city’s work they’ve done so far and their commitment to improving the Eastside.

We’re kicking off the summer and celebrating the Eastside!

— Caitlin Carlson is a project director for COAST.