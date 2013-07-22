COAST’s Safe Routes for Seniors to Lead Walk on Hollister in Old Town

Safe Routes for Seniors, a project of the Coalition for Sustainable Transportation (COAST), is organizing a walk on Hollister Avenue in Old Town Goleta for 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 31.

We will meet in front of the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.

The purpose of the walk is to call attention to the dangers that still exist on Hollister Avenue, one of the most difficult corridors for pedestrian safety in Goleta.

From there, we will walk down Hollister toward the Fairview intersection, and end up at the Natural Café, 5892 Hollister Ave. There will be refreshments for those who would like to stay and talk afterward.

We hope to call attention to the outstanding pedestrian safety issues facing one of Goleta’s most thriving communities. Though there is still a lot of work to be done, we are so grateful for the City of Goleta and the commitment to improve pedestrian safety.

— Jennifer Stroh represents COAST.