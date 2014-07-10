Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 4:07 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Man Out on Bail Re-Arrested on Drug, Child Endangerment Charges

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | July 10, 2014 | 7:45 p.m.

Christian Jesus Gutierrez
Santa Barbara police have re-arrested a man they say is a known drug dealer who was out of custody, on bail, for three pending drug cases.

Sgt. Riley Harwood said Christian Jesus Gutierrez, 35, of Santa Barbara faces charges of possession of cocaine for sale, destruction of evidence, resisting a peace officer resulting in serious injury, commission of a felony while released from custody, and child endangerment after a search warrant was served at his home in the 800 block of East Figueroa Street.

According to Harwood, narcotics detectives learned that Gutierrez was continuing to sell drugs while out on bail and subsequently obtained a search warrant for his residence. They executed the warrant shortly after 7 a.m. on July 3.

Harwood said that when the detectives arrived, Gutierrez ran to the bathroom of the house and attempted to flush two ounces of cocaine valued at $2,200.

He said the detectives stepped in to prevent him from destroyed the drugs, but in the process, one detective suffered a serious laceration to his right forearm from broken glass. The injury required surgical treatment at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Gutierrez was taken into custody, and Harwood said he admitted possessing the cocaine for sale.

Two children, ages 6 and 9, were in the residence at the time of Gutierrez's arrest.

Gutierrez was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, and his bail was increased to $250,000.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

