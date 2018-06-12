Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 7:13 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Cocktail Competition Toasts American Riviera

By Natalie Bovee for Visit Santa Barbara | June 12, 2018 | 12:15 p.m.
One of five finalists in Visit Santa Barbara’s Official Drink of Santa Barbara cocktail contest.
Visit Santa Barbara, the destination marketing organization for Santa Barbara’s South Coast region, will host its second annual Official Drink of Santa Barbara Cocktail Contest 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 21 at El Paseo Mexican Restaurant, 813 Anacapa St.

Santa Barbara Independent is the presenting sponsor. Additional sponsors include Bright Event Rentals, Cutler’s Artisan Spirits, Casa Dumetz Wines, El Paseo Mexican Restaurant, and Margerum Wine Company.

Last year’s inaugural craft cocktail contest winner was Ginspiration Point by Alcazar Tapas Bar and was an homage to Inspiration Point, one of the most popular hiking trails in Santa Barbara’s foothills.

“The cocktail contest is one way to kick off summer and the many festivals and events that make the American Riviera so appealing to locals and visitors alike this time of year,” said Visit Santa Barbara president/CEO Kathy Janega-Dykes.

“One of the top tourism drivers to the Santa Barbara South Coast is our culinary and libations scene,” she said.

“We invite the public to sample the drinks of some of our region’s most creative mixologists, root on their favorites, and raise a toast to our community’s extraordinarily gifted food and drink professionals,” she said.
 
Local restaurants, bars and lounges were again invited to develop a signature mixed drink that celebrates the distinctive attributes of the American Riviera. The creation must include a spirit from Cutler’s Artisan Spirits, a locally owned small-scale craft distillery in the Funk Zone.

Contestants were encouraged to use at least one local ingredient and take inspiration from Santa Barbara’s dramatic landscapes, architectural landmarks and culinary scene.

Businesses were asked to submit entries from April 30-May 21 to the competition website. Then, from May 22-June 6, the public was able to view the entries posted, visit participating establishments to try drink submissions, and vote for their favorite entry.
 
Voting is now closed and the five finalists are: the Biltmore Fuerte by Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara; The Drive Home by Finch and Fork; Riviera Hermosa by Santo Mezcal; Puesta del Sol by Loquita; and The American Riviera by Santa Barbara Brewing Company.

To view descriptions of the five cocktails that will be featured in the competition, visit http://independent.upickem.net/engine/Winners.aspx?PageType=WINNER&contestid=377681.
 
Finalists will participate in the June 21 live competition emceed by Gabe Saglie, senior editor for Travelzoo. A panel of judges will decide on the winning cocktail.

Judges are Michael Cervin, food and wine author and columnist; Geneva Ives, writer and publisher of Unique Eat and Eateries of Santa Barbara; Matt Kettmann, Santa Barbara Independent senior editor; and Alvaro Rojas, 2017 Official Drink of Santa Barbara winner and owner of Alcazar Tapas Bar.

The Santa Barbara Independent also held a contest in which the public was invited to apply for the chance to serve as a judge at the live event. More than two dozen would-be judges entered, and Santa Barbara event planner Gina Andrews was selected as the final judge.  
 
One cocktail contestant will be crowned the winner and will have the exclusive rights to sell the 2018 Official Drink of Santa Barbara at his/her establishment throughout the year.

The winner will receive a basket of items from Santa Barbara Gift Baskets, an certificate signed by Santa Barbara’s mayor, a year’s membership to Visit Santa Barbara, an interview with The Santa Barbara Independent, and promotion across Visit Santa Barbara’s marketing channels.
 
Tickets to attend the competition are $25 and include two glasses of wine, appetizers and a sample of the five finalists’ entries (while supplies last). Must be 21 or older. For more information, visit SBIndyTickets.com.

Casa Dumetz Wines and Margerum Wine Company will be pouring wine. Beer and cocktails also will be available for purchase at the bar.

— Natalie Bovee for Visit Santa Barbara.

 

