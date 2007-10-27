Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 6:43 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Cocktails in a Secret Garden

The stunning ocean views and lush backdrop of Cynthia and Eric Spivey’sMontecito garden were surpassed only by the outpouring of generosityand good will at the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara’s ninth annual garden party benefit.

By Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara | October 27, 2007 | 6:38 p.m.

Chairs Daryl Stegall and Pamela Massey and their hard-working committee outdid themselves this year, raising more than $138,000 to benefit the BCRC.{mosimage}

The nonprofit center provides a warm and welcoming place where people with breast cancer, and their loved ones, find a caring network of people (mostly cancer survivors) ready to answer questions, lend an ear and help them obtain information to make informed decisions.

KTYD  DJ Matt McAllister worked his auctioneer’s magic touch through a fabulous bevy of auction items, including a Surfing Photo Safari with Jeff Divine, which sold for $10,000; a one-of-kind custom necklace created just for the event by local jeweler Daniel Gibbings; a Sun Valley snowboarding vacation with world champion and inventor of the snowboard, Tom Sims; and an evening of dinner and poker with Peter Noone, lead singer of Herman’s Hermits. {mosimage}

Guests inhaled the aroma of gorgeous roses from Rose Story Farm, sampled tasty treats from Ernie Price Catering and enjoyed the new Boomerang Australian Vodka and Wattle Creek  wines, but perhaps the afternoon’s most moving moments came when former Assemblywoman Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, shared her story of receiving comfort from the BCRC after being diagnosed with breast cancer a year ago.{mosimage}

The Breast Cancer Resource Center celebrated its 10th year of service in Santa Barbara on Oct. 13, helping more than 6,000 clients with in-house services — such as support groups; complimentary massage, Reflexology and Reiki treatments; and mentor programs — as well as community outreach and education programs.

 
