Coco Miller Scores 33 Points in UCSB Women’s Basketball Loss at Cal Poly

College Basketball

UCSB junior guard Coco Miller set a career-high in points with 33, but it wasn't enough as the Gauchos lost at Cal Poly, 75-67, in a Big West game in San Luis Obispo on Saturday.

Danae Miller and Bri Anugwom joined Coco Miller in double-digit scoring with 12 points apiece and both added seven rebounds to share the team lead.

Cal Poly began to distance itself toward halftime as four different players made shots to give the Mustangs a seven-point advantage at the interval.

Out of the break, UCSB erased the deficit as Coco Miller's fourth triple put the Gauchos up 35-33.

Cal Poly then went on a 23-10 tear the rest of the way to enter the fourth period with their largest lead yet of 13 points.

The Gauchos came storming back with Anugwom, Danae Miller, and Coco Miller combining to cut the Cal Poly lead to 67-61 with 1:49 left in the game.

With both teams reaching the bonus, UCSB succumbed to Cal Poly's free-throw shooting in the final minutes as the Mustangs closed out their first Big West Conference victory.

UCSB is 3-12 overall, 0-2 in the Big West, and Cal Poly is 4-9, 1-1.