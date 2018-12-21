Coco Miller’s 29 Points Power UCSB Women Past San Diego State

College Basketball

Sophomore point guard Danae Miller and redshirt junior guard Coco Miller both had career days to lead the UCSB women's basketball team to a 63-58 victory over San Diego State on Friday at Viejas Arena.

Coco Miller poured in 29 points and Danae Miller had 16 for the Gauchos (3-9). San Diego State fell to 5-6.

"We had great energy. We executed, shared the ball, moved the ball, answered a few runs they made, and survived some foul trouble," remarked UCSB Head Coach Bonnie Henrickson in her postgame interview on UCSB's internet radio stream.

The Gauchos began the game on a 12-0 run, thanks in part to Coco Miller converting on both of her first two three-point attempts.

Sophomore guard Bri Anugwom made a free throw to put the Gauchos ahead 27-13 with 8:08 to go in the second quarter. The Aztecs then went on a 14-5 run to close the gap to just five points at the half.

The Gauchos attacked at the beginning of the third quarter to extend their lead back up to 13.

A pair of layups from Zayn Dornstauder and Mallory Adams pulled the Aztecs within one, making the score the closest it had been between the two teams since the opening whistle.

On the following possession, Coco Miller banked a crucial shot to give the Gauchos some room to breathe. She then made another with 4:26 left in regulation to keep UCSB in the driver's seat with a 55-50 lead.

The Gauchos capped off a 15-for-17 performance from the free throw line, their third time in four games shooting 85% or better from the charity stripe, by making their last eight in the final minutes of the game to seal their first road win of the season.

Coco Miller's 29-point career-high performance was also her fourth time crossing the 20-point barrier this season.

"Coco was in command early. She had great rhythm in the game and I'm really proud of her," Henrickson said of her play.

The victory was only the third-ever away win for the Gauchos in their all-time series with the Aztecs.

The UCSB team will take a break for the holidays, but return to action on Sunday, Dec. 30 as they welcome New Mexico State to the Thunderdome. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.