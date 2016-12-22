Friday, June 8 , 2018, 8:35 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Cody Makela Earns Certified Financial Planner® Distinction

By Jennifer Goddard for Arlington Financial Advisors | December 22, 2016 | 9:58 a.m.

Santa Barbara-based Arlington Financial Advisors has announced that Cody A. Makela has earned his Certified Financial Planner® (CFP) designation, according to Joseph Weiland, CFP®, managing partner of the firm.

Cody A. Makela Click to view larger
Cody A. Makela (Arlington Financial Advisors)

To be awarded CFP® certification, candidates must complete rigorous requirements such as finishing a block of education before sitting for the exam, having three years of financial planning experience, and passing the CFP® exam.
 
A ninth generation Santa Barbaran, Makela joined Arlington Financial Advisors in February 2015 as an associate financial advisor. Together with clients, he plans, analyzes and implements solutions for their financial success.

He has more than six years in the financial industry and worked as a silent services specialist for Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. for four years previous to joining Arlington Financial Advisors. He earned a bachelor of arts in business economics from UCSB and holds his series 7, 63, 9, and 10 registrations.

Arlington Financial Advisors is an independent financial services firm. Its range of personalized wealth-management advisory services includes investment planning, concentrated stock strategies, retirement and estate planning strategies, and private money management.

Makela may be reached at 699-7300 and via email at [email protected] For more information on Arlington Financial Advisors, visit www.arlingtonfinancialadvisors.com.

— Jennifer Goddard for Arlington Financial Advisors.

 

