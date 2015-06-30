Cody Makela Joins Arlington Financial Advisors’ Santa Barbara Office

Advice

Cody Makela has joined the Santa Barbara office of Arlington Financial Advisors as a registered associate.

Prior to joining Arlington Financial Advisors, Makela was a client services specialist at Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. for four years.

“Cody brings a very high level of professionalism and expertise that we believe can be a real benefit to our clients. We are very fortunate to have Cody as a member of our team at Arlington Financial Advisors,” said Joe Weiland, managing partner of Arlington Financial Advisors.

A graduate of UC Santa Barbara with a degree in business economics, Makela has over five years of experience in the financial services industry. He is a member of the Trust for Historic Preservation and the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

He resides in Santa Barbara with his wife and their daughter.

Arlington Financial Advisors has been serving investors in the Santa Barbara area for over five years and now has five financial advisors on staff. The office is located at 100 E. De la Guerra St. in Santa Barbara. Click here for more information.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Arlington Financial Advisors.