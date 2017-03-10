Cody Rakela Comes Through in Clutch for UCSB Men

Tennis

The UCSB men edged a spirited New Mexico squad 4-3 at the Rec Cen tennis complex, in a battle that came down to the last match on court.

Cody Rakela fought back from a 3-2 deficit in the third set against New Mexico's Jorge Escutia, using a strong serve to win the deciding match for the Gauchos, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.

"Fortunately, Cody Rakela, battle tested from being in same high pressure situation just days earlier against Oregon, remained calm and played with great courage down the stretch," said UCSB coach Marty Davis. "Cody played two physical, solid games to take a 5-3 lead and then hit three service winners, including an ace on match point, to pull out the win for the Gauchos."

UCSB's duo of Morgan Mays/Simon Freund suffered their first setback in a dual match, falling to Ricky Tong and Rodolfo Jauregui, 7-6. The Lobos won two matches to earn the double points.

Simon Freund, Anders Holm and Morgan Mays finished off their Lobo opponents in straight sets to give UCSB a 3-1 lead. But New Mexico won at No. 2 and 6 to even the score at 3-3.

The UCSB men are now 7-4 on the season.