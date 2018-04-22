Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 2:41 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Singer Coffey Anderson a Supporter of Veterans

By Shelly Cone for Santa Maria Fairpark | April 22, 2018 | 11:36 a.m.
Coffey Anderson Click to view larger
Coffey Anderson

Country music star Coffey Anderson, who will be headlining the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival April 28, likes to use his talents to give back and one of the ways he does that is by partnering with charities and organizations that benefit military veterans.

“It’s impressive when a hard-working artist can consistently give his all to his audiences but still devote time to being charitable,” said Fairpark CEO Richard Persons.

In December Anderson performed at the Armed Forces Bowl, which was broadcast on ESPN. He helps raise funds to award mortgage-free homes to wounded war heroes through his partnership Military Warriors Support Foundation (MWSF) based in San Antonio, Texas.

Through a partnership with Leer Vineyards out of Byron, Calif., he’s also the face of Heroic Red Wine. A portion of every bottle of Heroic Red sold goes to MWSF. Anderson’s life-sized likeness can now be found in Wal-Mart Supercenter’s across the country, alongside the Heroic Red Wine.

He partners with Leer to benefit Keegan’s Promise, an organization that helps couples with the financial burdens of adoption.

With numerous Country-Western and faith-based albums out, Anderson has charted on the Billboard 200 and has following that's reached nearly 80,000 YouTube subscribers with more than 20 million video views.

The former American Idol and Nashville Star contestant has found his stride with songs like “Better Today” and “Mr. Red White and Blue.” He was named the 2017 Hottest Country Male Nominee honor by Cosmopolitan magazine.

Coffey Anderson and his Band will perform two shows on April 28 at the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival. The appearance is co-sponsored by The Towbes Group Inc., and Aera Energy, and is free with paid admission to the Strawberry Festival.

Discounted admission tickets and carnival wristbands are on sale at Vallarta Supermarkets in Santa Maria, La Miramar Wester Wear stores, Tortilleria Mexico restaurants or online at www.santamariafairpark.com.

— Shelly Cone for Santa Maria Fairpark

 

