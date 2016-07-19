Coffin Brothers, Surf Happens Hosting Surf Out in Ventura

Surfing

The second annual Coffin Brothers’ Surf Out is heading to the sandy shoreline of Ventura Harbor on Friday Aug. 5th.

Presented by the Surf Happens Foundation, the Coffin Brothers' Surf Out is a free youth surf competition and community gathering where nobody loses in the first round. Age divisions include co-ed U8 paddle in and U8 Push in, boys U10, U12, U14, and U17, along with U17 and U13 girls divisions. After the first round, surfers are separated into two brackets, the main event, and a repechage division based upon heat placing.

There will also be a pro expression session showcasing Conner and Parker Coffin and a host of other professionals pushing the limits of the sport for the next generation. Conner Coffin is competing in his first season on the World Surf League Championship Tour.

Registration can be made online at Surf Happens. There is no entry fee but Surf Happens Foundation encourages donations. Registration will be on a first-come,first-served basis, running through July 20. Car-pooling is encouraged.

The awards ceremony will feature live music by Conner Coffin and his band, trophies and prize bags for the top six in each division. In addition to the action in the water, there will be sponsor beach games and activities including a dance contest, who can get the sandiest, beach slip n slide, and much more.

The event is supported by generous donations from local donors, participating sponsors, and the Coffin Brothers.

The partnering nonprofit for the event is The Young And The Brave Foundation, which focuses on raising funds to support treatment for cancer survivors.

"Our goal is to help raise awareness for them and host a free surfing clinic for Young and The Brave Foundation participants and their families," said Chris Keet of the Surf Happens Foundation.

Keet added that the Coffin Brothers' Surf Out promotes the Surf Happens Foundation High Five program of picking up five pieces of trash every time you go to the beach and five simple solutions to reducing pollution and personal carbon hand print.