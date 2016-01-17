Conner Coffin Tears It Up in Big Surf to Repeat as Rincon Classic Pro Champion

Surfing

World Surf League pro tunes up for his rookie season on Championship Tour at Queen of the Coast

The sky was cloudy, but Conner Coffin was beaming on Sunday.

He was surfing big waves with his friends at the 33rd annual Rincon Classic and was looking forward to his rookie season on the World Surfing League’s Championship Tour.

Coffin qualified in December to be one of the 32 surfers that compete around the world on the elite professional tour.

But before heading off to the “Dream Tour” season opener in Gold Coast, Australia in March, Coffin returned to Rincon Point and defended his Rincon Brewery Pro Division title. Riding in 8- to 12-foot waves, he edged out long-time friend Adam Lambert in exciting final. Dane Reynolds and Tim Curran, both former Championship Tour pros, finished third and fourth, respectively. Coffin set the bar on his first wave, whipping tight turns to score an 8.63.

Reynolds had highest scoring ride in the final (9.47) and the ride of the day in the semifinals, scoring a perfect 10 after blazing in a barrel for several seconds.

Lambert made a late run at the lead, but Coffin was able to hold off his friend.

"We've been surfing together since we were 8 years old," said Coffin.

The champion said he was planning to donate his first-place prize money to the Surf Happens Foundation, which was started by Surf Happens founder and longtime Rincon Classic director Chris Keet.

Coffin will be competing for big money as part of surfing’s big leagues.

“I was so stoked the WSL let me have permission to surf the event, surf with all my friends here at Rincon,” he said. “I’ve been doing this contest since I was a little kid, so it’s always so nice to come back. And we scored waves this year.”

The conditions offered a good warm-up for Coffin, who will be tackling the big breaks of Australia, Brazil, South Africa, Tahiti, France, Portugal and Hawaii on the 11-event world tour the runs through December.

It’s a dream come true for the Montecito resident.

“As soon as I started surfing and knew pro surfers exist, I was pretty sure that’s what I wanted to do. It’s so fun to be able to do what you want to do as your job.”

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Rincon Classic from Barry Punzal on Vimeo.