Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 1:42 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Surfing

Conner Coffin Tears It Up in Big Surf to Repeat as Rincon Classic Pro Champion

World Surf League pro tunes up for his rookie season on Championship Tour at Queen of the Coast

Conner Coffin cuts back on a wave during the final of the Rincon Classic. Coffin successfully defended his pro title. Click to view larger
Conner Coffin cuts back on a wave during the final of the Rincon Classic. Coffin successfully defended his pro title. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 17, 2016 | 9:47 p.m.

The sky was cloudy, but Conner Coffin was beaming on Sunday.

He was surfing big waves with his friends at the 33rd annual Rincon Classic and was looking forward to his rookie season on the World Surfing League’s Championship Tour.

Good friends Conner Coffin, right, and Adam Lambert went 1-2 in the pro division final. Click to view larger
Good friends Conner Coffin, right, and Adam Lambert went 1-2 in the pro division final. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)

Coffin qualified in December to be one of the 32 surfers that compete around the world on the elite professional tour.

But before heading off to the “Dream Tour” season opener in Gold Coast, Australia in March, Coffin returned to Rincon Point and defended his Rincon Brewery Pro Division title. Riding in 8- to 12-foot waves, he edged out long-time friend Adam Lambert in exciting final.  Dane Reynolds and Tim Curran, both former Championship Tour pros, finished third and fourth, respectively. Coffin set the bar on his first wave, whipping tight turns to score an 8.63.

Reynolds had highest scoring ride in the final (9.47) and the ride of the day in the semifinals, scoring a perfect 10 after blazing in a barrel for several seconds.

Lambert made a late run at the lead, but Coffin was able to hold off his friend.

"We've been surfing together since we were 8 years old," said Coffin.

Dane Reynolds exits a barrel during his semifinal heat. Reynolds scored a perfect 10 on a ride in the semis and had the highest wave score in the final with a 9.47. Click to view larger
Dane Reynolds exits a barrel during his semifinal heat. Reynolds scored a perfect 10 on a ride in the semis and had the highest wave score in the final with a 9.47. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk)

The champion said he was planning to donate his first-place prize money to the Surf Happens Foundation, which was started by Surf Happens founder and longtime Rincon Classic director Chris Keet.

Coffin will be competing for big money as part of surfing’s big leagues.

“I was so stoked the WSL let me have permission to surf the event, surf with all my friends here at Rincon,” he said. “I’ve been doing this contest since I was a little kid, so it’s always so nice to come back. And we scored waves this year.”

The conditions offered a good warm-up for Coffin, who will be tackling the big breaks of Australia, Brazil, South Africa, Tahiti, France, Portugal and Hawaii on the 11-event world tour the runs through December.

It’s a dream come true for the Montecito resident.

“As soon as I started surfing and knew pro surfers exist, I was pretty sure that’s what I wanted to do. It’s so fun to be able to do what you want to do as your job.”

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Rincon Classic from Barry Punzal on Vimeo.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 