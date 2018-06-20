Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 11:13 am | Overcast with Haze 62º

 
 
 
 
Coin Box Raid At Carp Carwash Leads To 3 Arrests

Three people were arrested Friday morning on suspicion of breaking into the coin boxes at Danny’s Jiffy Car Wash in Carpinteria and pocketing nearly $300 in quarters, authorities said.

By Noozhawk staff | February 22, 2008 | 3:31 p.m.

CARPINTERIA—Three people were arrested Friday morning on suspicion of breaking into the coin boxes at Danny’s Jiffy Car Wash in Carpinteria and pocketing nearly $300 in quarters, authorities said.

Santa Maria residents Christopher Oxrider, 35, Robert Logan, 44, and Tammy Yates, 46, were also found to be in possession of methamphetamine, said Sgt. Alex Tipolt, spokesman with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Dept.

In the “early morning hours” of Friday morning, Tipolt said, a witness saw three people acting suspiciously at the carwash, located on the 4800 block of Carpinteria Avenue.

“One of the subjects stood watch as the other two used pry bars to open coin boxes,” said Tipolt in a statement. “The witness attempted to contact the subjects in order to question their actions, although they fled the area in a vehicle.”

The witness called 911 and gave a description. Not long after, a Sheriff’s patrol car found a vehicle matching the description on northbound Highway 101, and stopped the car in the area of the Salinas Street intersection.

The suspects “were found to be in possession of $278.75 in quarters, burglary tools and methamphetamine,” Tipolt said.

Logan was arrested on suspicion of petty theft, felony vandalism, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy, and being under the influence of a controlled substance, Tipolt said. He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail in lieu of $20,000.00 bail.

Oxrider was arrested on suspicion of petty theft, felony vandalism, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of narcotic paraphernalia, Tipolt said. He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on a Parole Detainer and held without bail.

Yates was arrested on suspicion of petty theft, felony vandalism, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy, and being under the influence of a controlled substance, Tipolt said. She was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail in lieu of $ 20,000.00 bail.

