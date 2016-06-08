Colby Barrick Has Big Day for Foresters in 5-3 Win

Baseball

Colby Barrick and Bret Boswell blasted back-to-back solo homers in the first inning, sparking the Santa Barbara Foresters to a 5-3 baseball win over the Healdsburg Prune Packers on Wednesday at Westmont's Russ Carr Field.

Santa Barbara's offense seemed to have more energy and life after Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Healdsburg.

The Foresters (3-1, 1-1 in California Collegiate League) scored two more runs in the second. An error was followed by singles from Wesley Ghan-Gibson and Kyle Isbel before Barrick delivered again with a two-RBI base hit. He would finish his big day 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

The four runs were more than enough for starter Kyle Johnston, who settled in nicely after allowing a home run to the Packers’ leadoff batter. Johnston went 5.1 innings and picked up the win. He allowed just two hits and struck out six.

The Foresters added their final run in the fifth thanks to another Healdsburg miscue. After Boswell singled, the Packers’ second baseman misplayed a feed that looked to be sure double play. The error allowed Boswell to reach third. He later came home on a sac fly by Trevor Abrams.

Foresters newcomer Austin Blessing pitched two innings of relief and only allowed a run. Opening day starter Tanner Lawson closed things out to earn his first save of the season.

The ’Sters will play the third and final game of the series against the Packers on Thursday at 5 pm. It will be the final game at Westmont College before they go on the road this weekend. The UCSB home opener will be June 14 at 5 pm against the Ventura Halos.