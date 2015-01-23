Colby-Sawyer College Names Krista Peace of Santa Barbara to Dean’s List

Colby-Sawyer College has named Krista Peace of Santa Barbara to the Dean's List for academic achievement during the 2014 fall semester.
To qualify for the Dean's List, students must achieve a grade-point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours in graded courses.
Peace is majoring in health promotion and is a member of the class of 2015.
