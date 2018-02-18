Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 1:27 pm | A Few Clouds 67º

 
 
 
 

Cold and Blustery Weather Expected in Santa Barbara County

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | February 18, 2018

Cold and blustery weather is expected in Santa Barbara County for the remainder of the Presidents Day weekend, prompting forecasters to issue a wind advisory and a freeze watch.

The wind advisory will be in effect from 8 p.m. Sunday until 10 p.m. Monday.

Northwest winds gusting to 40 mph are expected to develop Sunday afternoon and continue through Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

As the winds subside, frosty conditions will take hold — with lows of 29 to 32 degrees — prompting a freeze watch from late Monday through Tuesday morning, and again from late Tuesday through Wednesday morning.

A freeze watch means sub-freezing temperatures will be possible for at least two consecutive hours, and protective measures to save outdoor plants may be needed. Vulnerable animals and pets should be kept indoors in a house or barn.

The Freedom Warming Centers in the county will be open from 6 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday at the following locations:

» Santa Maria — The Salvation Army, 200 W. Cook St.

» Lompoc — Peace Lutheran Church, 1000 Ocean Ave.

» Santa Barbara — Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St.

» Isla Vista — University United Methodist Church, 892 Camino Del Sur

» Carpinteria — Carpinteria Community Church, 1111 Vallecito Road

Hotline Information: 805.324.2372

For the remainder of the week, skies should be mostly clear, but temperatures will remain cool, with highs in the low 60s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

To date, the county has received 28 percent of normal rainfall, and no rain is in the forecast for at least the next week.

Click here for the latest forecast.

