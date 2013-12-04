Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 10:12 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Cold, Rain in Santa Barbara County’s Forecast Into Weekend

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | December 4, 2013 | 5:09 p.m.

Cooler-than-normal temperatures the next couple days in Santa Barbara and on the Central Coast are expected to continue into the weekend, when a chance of rain showers has been added to the forecast.

Freeze warnings were issued Wednesday for parts of Santa Barbara County, especially inland areas, beginning early Thursday and continuing through 10 a.m. Friday, said Bonnie Bartling, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service Office in Oxnard.

The South Coast also was under a frost advisory — from midnight Wednesday through 9 a.m. Thursday, Bartling added.

Overnight lows Wednesday into Thursday were expected to be in the upper 20s or mid-30s, leading to some frost. Highs Thursday should be in the mid 50s to 60s.

Frost could linger into early Friday — from Thursday night’s low temperature of 30 degrees — when similar daytime highs are expected before a quick-moving storm system threatens the area with rain showers, Bartling said.

“You have two different stories here,” she said. “The temperatures are going to plummet. The change in the weather would be Friday night, probably after midnight.”

Bartling said the best chance for falling raindrops would be early Saturday morning, since the storm system should be out of the area by afternoon, making way for partly cloudy skies.

The rest of the weekend was forecast to be cool, clear and dry, with daily temperatures in the high 50s or close to 60.

Bartling said temperatures should return to normal for this time of year — mid-60s or 70 during the daytime and 40s overnight — by the middle of next week.

“We’ve got to have our little cold snaps,” she said. “We’re very spoiled.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 