Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 10:32 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Cold, Clouds, Chance of Showers Moving In Monday

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | October 26, 2013 | 11:30 a.m.

A cold front sweeping down from the Pacific Northwest will bring chilly temperatures, cloudy skies and a chance of showers to Santa Barbara County on Monday. Gusty winds of 40 to 50 mph are likely in the mountains and a dusting of snow is possible for backcountry peaks.

The National Weather Service said light rain is expected to develop along the coast Monday morning and linger into the evening. Less than a quarter-inch is forecast, however, and weather officials put the chance of precipitation at 30 percent.

The fast-moving front's unseasonably cold air will drop snow levels to around 5,500 feet by Monday night, the weather service said, and 6,820-foot Big Pine Mountain in the San Rafael Mountains could be coated in 1 to 3 inches of snow Tuesday morning.

Gusty south to southwest winds are expected to increase in advance of the storm system, and gusts between 40 and 50 mph are likely in the mountains.

Daytime temperatures are only forecast to reach the mid-50s Monday on the South Coast, but will inch into the low 60s Tuesday. Overnight lows in the 40s are likely.

The storm is expected to clear out by Tuesday evening, replaced by a warming trend pushing daytime highs into the mid-70s through the weekend.

The weather service said Saturday's high temperature should reach the mid-70s, with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s on Sunday.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 