Cold, Clouds, Chance of Showers Moving In Monday

A cold front sweeping down from the Pacific Northwest will bring chilly temperatures, cloudy skies and a chance of showers to Santa Barbara County on Monday. Gusty winds of 40 to 50 mph are likely in the mountains and a dusting of snow is possible for backcountry peaks.

The National Weather Service said light rain is expected to develop along the coast Monday morning and linger into the evening. Less than a quarter-inch is forecast, however, and weather officials put the chance of precipitation at 30 percent.

The fast-moving front's unseasonably cold air will drop snow levels to around 5,500 feet by Monday night, the weather service said, and 6,820-foot Big Pine Mountain in the San Rafael Mountains could be coated in 1 to 3 inches of snow Tuesday morning.

Gusty south to southwest winds are expected to increase in advance of the storm system, and gusts between 40 and 50 mph are likely in the mountains.

Daytime temperatures are only forecast to reach the mid-50s Monday on the South Coast, but will inch into the low 60s Tuesday. Overnight lows in the 40s are likely.

The storm is expected to clear out by Tuesday evening, replaced by a warming trend pushing daytime highs into the mid-70s through the weekend.

The weather service said Saturday's high temperature should reach the mid-70s, with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s on Sunday.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.