Cold, Damp Weather to Continue, But Heat Wave Makes Midweek Forecast

Low clouds, fog and even drizzle will put a damper on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast through Tuesday, but a high-pressure system is expected to arrive by midweek, propelling temperatures to well above normal.

The National Weather Service said the cold, damp conditions that arrived Saturday are likely to hang around through Tuesday night.

Cloudy skies and a high temperature of around 60 are forecast for Sunday with partly cloudy conditions and highs in the mid-60s expected Monday and Tuesday. The weather service said wind gusts as high as 15 mph are possible Sunday afternoon on the South Coast.

A significant warming trend is expected by midweek, however, as a high-pressure system moves in and parks itself over the region. Weather officials said Wednesday temperatures should climb into the upper 60s with highs in the upper 70s through the weekend.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.