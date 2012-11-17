Cold Front Gives Gentle Soaking to Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County received a gentle-but-thorough soaking Saturday, as a cold front moved through the region.

Rainfall amounts varied widely, ranging from nearly 2.5 inches on San Marcos Pass to less than a quarter of an inch in Santa Ynez, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.

Santa Barbara recorded 1.45 inches of rain at the County Administration building downtown, while Carpinteria logged 1.06 inches and Goleta .74 inches. In the North County, Lompoc reported .73 inches, while Santa Maria recorded .33 inches.

The wet conditions spawned the usual fender benders and small mud and rock slides, but no major incidents were reported as of Saturday evening.

“Wet and unsettled” weather was expected to continue overnight, with another weaker storm system passing over the region Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

A ridge of high pressure is expected to build over California beginning Monday, with sunny skies forecast through the Thanksgiving weekend, forecasters said.

