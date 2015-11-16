Cold Front, Gusty Winds to Keep Santa Barbara County Chilled Monday

Advice

The cold front that blew into Santa Barbara County on Sunday will be lingering in the area Monday, with blustery winds persisting into Tuesday.

Warmer temperatures are expected to return by midweek.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the South Coast through Monday evening. North winds of 25 to 35 mph are forecast, with damaging, isolated gusts as high as 60 mph possible in the foothills.

Winds usually are strongest below canyons and passes of the Santa Ynez Mountains, and motorists are advised to use caution on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast, on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass, and on Highway 192/East Valley Road through Montecito.

The weather service said gale-force winds will continue to sweep the Santa Barbara Channel, whipping up steep and dangerous seas through Monday night.

High surf is expected along Central Coast beaches, and the weather service warned of a high risk of rip currents through Tuesday.

Although showers have cleared out of Santa Barbara County, the weather service said the snow level could fall as low as 3,000 feet Monday morning along the Interstate 5 corridor north of Los Angeles.

Should several inches of snow accumulate on the Grapevine north of Santa Clarita, traffic on Highway 101 could be affected. Mudslides that closed I-5 last month forced motorists over to Highway 101, bringing traffic to an hours-long standstill on much of Santa Barbara County’s only north-south artery.

Daytime temperatures are expected to reach the upper 60s Monday with overnight lows in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Tuesday’s highs should climb into the 70s, the weather service said, with daytime temperatures in at least the mid-70s beginning Wednesday and continuing through Friday.

