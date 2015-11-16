Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 9:43 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Cold Front, Gusty Winds to Keep Santa Barbara County Chilled Monday

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | November 16, 2015 | 12:05 a.m.

The cold front that blew into Santa Barbara County on Sunday will be lingering in the area Monday, with blustery winds persisting into Tuesday.

Warmer temperatures are expected to return by midweek.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the South Coast through Monday evening. North winds of 25 to 35 mph are forecast, with damaging, isolated gusts as high as 60 mph possible in the foothills.

Winds usually are strongest below canyons and passes of the Santa Ynez Mountains, and motorists are advised to use caution on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast, on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass, and on Highway 192/East Valley Road through Montecito.

The weather service said gale-force winds will continue to sweep the Santa Barbara Channel, whipping up steep and dangerous seas through Monday night.

High surf is expected along Central Coast beaches, and the weather service warned of a high risk of rip currents through Tuesday.

Although showers have cleared out of Santa Barbara County, the weather service said the snow level could fall as low as 3,000 feet Monday morning along the Interstate 5 corridor north of Los Angeles.

Should several inches of snow accumulate on the Grapevine north of Santa Clarita, traffic on Highway 101 could be affected. Mudslides that closed I-5 last month forced motorists over to Highway 101, bringing traffic to an hours-long standstill on much of Santa Barbara County’s only north-south artery.

Daytime temperatures are expected to reach the upper 60s Monday with overnight lows in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Tuesday’s highs should climb into the 70s, the weather service said, with daytime temperatures in at least the mid-70s beginning Wednesday and continuing through Friday.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 