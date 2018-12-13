Cold-Shooting San Marcis Girls Fall to Channel Islands

Girls Basketball

The San Marcos girls had an off-night shooting the basketball and dropped a 38-35 non-league decision against Channel Islands on Thursday.

The Royals had a three-point attempt with five seconds but the shot fell short.

"Tuesday night it seemed like we couldn't miss," assistant coach Aaron Solis said. "Tonight it seemed like we couldn't make a basket. It was a total 180 turn. We had single digits turnovers for the game which was really good and we caused them into a lot of turnovers. We scrapped and clawed, but we just couldn't find the basket enough."

Megan Cunnison led the Royals with 12 points.

"Megan did have a good night. Hopefully this will get her on a roll when league starts on Tuesday. We are going to need her leadership, said Solis.

San Marcos falls to 7-6.