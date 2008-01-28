Monday, June 18 , 2018, 1:03 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Cold Spring School Tries Again for Bond Measure

Feb. 5 ballot includes call for $8.75 million to replace aging facilities. As before, there's one vocal foe on a mission.

By ROB KUZNIA, NOOZHAWK STAFF WRITER | January 28, 2008 | 5:15 p.m.

In a case of election déjà vu, Montecito’s tiny Cold Spring Elementary School District on Feb. 5 will take another crack at asking voters to approve a general obligation bond for aging facilities — a little over a year after a slim defeat at the polls.

This time around, the initiative is called Measure R, not Measure K, and is asking taxpayers for $8.75 million, down from the $14.5 million requested in November 2006. The previous measure was supported by 51 percent of the voters, but fell four points shy of the 55 percent approval needed for passage.

Like last time, the initiative has one vocal opponent, a Montecito resident who says the single-school district is already flush with a healthy financial surplus.

Located at 2243 Sycamore Canyon Road, Cold Spring School is not only a small district, it’s a small school, and — like nearly all schools on the South Coast — it’s getting smaller. In one year, enrollment has shrunk to 185 students from about 200. In 2000-01, the school enrolled about 240 students.

Meanwhile, the school’s test scores are through the roof. In 2007, Cold Spring scored a 962 out of 1,000 on its academic performance index — the highest of the roughly 100 public schools in Santa Barbara County.

Cold Spring superintendent Bryan McCabe said Measure R supporters are hoping to replace four portable trailers with real classrooms, and to build new restrooms. The current restrooms arrived with the construction of the school, in 1927, he said.

“We have provided a quality education for the community, and are hoping our facilities can kind of match the standards of education that we think we’re offering,” he said.

Left out of this measure will be the part in the previous initiative about trying to create a small cafeteria, McCabe said. Cold Spring students must bring their own lunches to school, and eat either outside or in their classrooms.

Also left out will be the notion of building a new school office from scratch, he said. Instead, school officials hope to convert an old classroom into a new office. The current office, McCabe said, is “buried in the middle of the school,” and school officials would like for it to be located near the entryway.

Measure R would affect roughly 1,000 parcels — or tracts of owned property — located within the Cold Spring district, which essentially makes up the western third of Montecito.

At $19.70 per $100,000 in assessed home value, the proposed 31-year tax would amount to about $120 a year for the average homeowner, McCabe said.

The last time the district passed a bond measure was in 1996, when voters passed the $3 million Measure O, allowing the district to build five classrooms and a music room, as well as renovate the auditorium.

As was the case in 2006, Measure R’s vocal opponent is David Strauss, the retired owner of a Los Angeles clothing store.

Strauss, who moved to Montecito eight years ago, argues there is no need for a shrinking school district to ask for so much money — especially given its rosy financial condition.

The Cold Spring school board, which works with an annual budget of about $3 million, has stored up a surplus reserve of about $450,000, he said.

“They just want to hold that money to protect the bureaucracy of the personnel, and the programs,” he said.

Cold Spring benefits from being a so-called basic-aid district, an enviable financial status affecting just 6 percent of school districts statewide. Basic-aid districts generate so much revenue in property taxes — and have so few students — that they do not need help from the state to meet the minimum per-child dollar amount to which every California school district is entitled. What’s more, they are allowed to keep the spillover.

So while most school districts receive somewhere in the neighborhood of $5,500 per student (not counting extra federal dollars some schools receive for low-income students), Cold Spring averages about $13,000 a head.

McCabe acknowledged the $450,000 reserve, but said the board has decided it would be better to use it as a buffer to guard against possible future economic need.

Also, he said, “$450,000 doesn’t begin to touch the list of facility needs.”

Strauss, meanwhile, is a tireless opponent. As he did in 2006, he has sent a letter to each of the roughly 1,000 homes in the district urging a no vote. (The district is home to about 1,800 registered voters.)

He also put an “argument against” statement on the ballot, to counterbalance the existence of the district’s “argument for” statement.

This time around, however, Strauss decided against decorating his car with posters.

“I’m getting a little too tired for that kind of campaign,” he said.

Strauss noted that the tax also could be passed along to renters.

“I’m concerned about renters, I’m concerned about homeowners, I’m concerned about disruptions in the school, and the fact that the population is declining,” he said. “Come a year or two down the road, you don’t need more classrooms and more buildings, you need to just fix up the ones you have.”

