Cold Spring Students ‘Dig’ Tree Planting with Arbor Day Dedication

Santa Barbara Beautiful and Cold Spring School celebrated Arbor Day on Thursday with the 11th annual Tree-Planting Ceremony and fourth annual Book Donation.

In attendance were Santa Barbara Beautiful vice president Jacqueline Dyson; Cold Spring School Superintendent Dr. Tricia Price; Cold Spring School children from every grade level; Santa Barbara city arborist Tim Downey; Santa Barbara Urban Forest Young Tree Care Crew; Alix Seeple, former teacher at Cold Spring School; her daughter, Devon; and her granddaughter, Maggie.

A coast live oak was donated by Santa Barbara Beautiful and dedicated in memory of the late Santa Barbara Beautiful past president Courtney Lodge Seeple, a longtime supporter of Cold Spring School, and husband to former CSS teacher Alix Seeple.

The tree was planted by the Seeple family and school children of all grade levels with help from City of Santa Barbara Urban Forest Young Tree Care Crew. Students eagerly lined up to pour a shovel of dirt to help plant the tree — some came back for seconds!

The book donation to school library, I Can Name 50 Trees Today, was accepted by Superintendent Dr. Price.

"Cold Spring School District is grateful and delighted to continue a long-established relationship with Santa Barbara Beautiful," Price said. "For many years the organization has planted a tree on campus and provided environmental education for our students."

Santa Barbara Beautiful is a local nonprofit organization formed in 1965, dedicated to beautifying our area in a variety of ways — working independently and in cooperation with neighborhood associations, area schools, city departments and other agencies.

— Jacqueline Dyson is the vice president of public relations for Santa Barbara Beautiful.