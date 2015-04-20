Monday, April 30 , 2018, 11:43 am | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

Cold Spring Students ‘Dig’ Tree Planting with Arbor Day Dedication

Cold Spring School students help plant a coast live oak tree during a dedication ceremony Thursday in honor of Arbor Day.
Cold Spring School students help plant a coast live oak tree during a dedication ceremony Thursday in honor of Arbor Day. (Santa Barbara Beautiful photo)
By Jacqueline Dyson for Santa Barbara Beautiful | April 20, 2015 | 1:39 p.m.

Santa Barbara Beautiful and Cold Spring School celebrated Arbor Day on Thursday with the 11th annual Tree-Planting Ceremony and fourth annual Book Donation.

In attendance were Santa Barbara Beautiful vice president Jacqueline Dyson; Cold Spring School Superintendent Dr. Tricia Price; Cold Spring School children from every grade level; Santa Barbara city arborist Tim Downey; Santa Barbara Urban Forest Young Tree Care Crew; Alix Seeple, former teacher at Cold Spring School; her daughter, Devon; and her granddaughter, Maggie.

A coast live oak was donated by Santa Barbara Beautiful and dedicated in memory of the late Santa Barbara Beautiful past president Courtney Lodge Seeple, a longtime supporter of Cold Spring School, and husband to former CSS teacher Alix Seeple.

The tree was planted by the Seeple family and school children of all grade levels with help from City of Santa Barbara Urban Forest Young Tree Care Crew. Students eagerly lined up to pour a shovel of dirt to help plant the tree — some came back for seconds!

The book donation to school library, I Can Name 50 Trees Today, was accepted by Superintendent Dr. Price.

"Cold Spring School District is grateful and delighted to continue a long-established relationship with Santa Barbara Beautiful," Price said. "For many years the organization has planted a tree on campus and provided environmental education for our students."

Santa Barbara Beautiful is a local nonprofit organization formed in 1965, dedicated to beautifying our area in a variety of ways — working independently and in cooperation with neighborhood associations, area schools, city departments and other agencies.

— Jacqueline Dyson is the vice president of public relations for Santa Barbara Beautiful.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 