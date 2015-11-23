Friday, June 15 , 2018, 12:01 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Cold Temperatures, Showers Expected for Thanksgiving Holiday in Santa Barbara County

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 23, 2015 | 5:15 p.m.

Cold temperatures and scattered showers are in the forecast for Santa Barbara County for the week leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday and weekend, and warming centers will be activated for those seeking shelter on the streets.

A storm system will be moving through the Central and South Coast communities late Tuesday through Wednesday, according to Scott Sukup, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.  

Though Sukup said that the rain event will be a minor one, and there’s only a 30- to 40-percent chance of rain on the South Coast, the temperatures are expected to drop in a big way.

“It’s going to be cooling off quiet a bit,” he said.

Lows at night will dip down to the mid-30s to mid-40s, with daytime highs in the upper 50s and low 60s, Sukup said.

These temperatures should last through Thanksgiving Day.

A second wave of rain may come through on Wednesday, but with the same percentages as earlier in the week.

A slight chance of rain is also expected Friday and Saturday, but “it’s a low-confidence forecast,” he said.

Things won’t warm up until Sunday, when temps in the low 60s are expected.

A beach hazard statement was also issued by the National Weather Service that will remain in effect until Friday.

High tides have been running almost one foot above predicted, and caution is urged for people in or near the water.

The high tides “mean you could see minor coastal flooding in low-lying areas,” Sukup said.

Warming centers will be activate on Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27, for anyone who wants to get out of the cold.

On the South Coast, the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara St., will be open, as well as the University Methodist Church, 892 Camino Del Sur in Isla Vista, and the Veterans’ Memorial Building, 941 Walnut Ave., in Carpinteria.

In the North County, Peace Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Ocean Blvd., in Lompoc will be open.

All locations will be open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on both days.

For more information on the warming centers, call 805.324.2372.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 