Freeze Warnings Issued for Central Coast Early Saturday

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | December 26, 2014 | 8:30 p.m.

Break out the flannel sheets because a wintery chill has led to freeze warnings for parts of the Central Coast.

The National Weather Service on Friday issued freeze warnings for Santa Maria, Lompoc, Vandenberg Air Force Base and the Santa Ynez Valley from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday.

Additionally, some interior areas, including Cuyama Valley in northeastern Santa Barbara County along with parts of northern San Luis Obispo County, are under a hard freeze warning.

“Wind sheltered areas will see temperatures fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s once again. ... There will be several hours of temperatures between 29 and 32 degrees,” the National Weather Service advised.

The hard freeze warning means some interior areas will see temperatures drop to 28 degrees or even lower for at least two hours and possibly longer. 

The sub-freezing temperatures could result in damage to crops, the agency said.

“Protective measures to save crops and sensitive vegetation should be taken," it said. "Vulnerable animals and pets should be kept indoors in a house or barn. Exposed pipes should be wrapped to keep them from bursting.”

This will be the second chilly night of the week. Temperatures early Friday morning dipped to 30 degrees in Lompoc and New Cuyama, 32 in Santa Ynez, 34 in Santa Maria, 41 in Santa Barbara and 37 in Goleta.

The remainder of the weekend is expected to be sunny and chilly with highs on the South Coast in the upper 50s to mid-60s and lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s. 

In the Santa Maria and Lompoc areas, highs are likely to be in the mid-50s to mid-60s with lows in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

A slight chance of showers returns to the forecast for Tuesday.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

