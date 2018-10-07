Sunday, October 7 , 2018, 4:37 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

At Wags n’ Whiskers Fest, Coldwell Banker Offices Back Effort to Find Homes for Pets

By Miguel Covarrubias for Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | October 7, 2018 | 3:04 p.m.

The Santa Barbara and Montecito offices of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage will participate in C.A.R.E.4Paws' Wags n' Whiskers Festival event, 11 a.-m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, on SBCC’s West Campus lawn, 721 Cliff Drive.

“This is a great event for adopting pets and supporting the great work of C.A.R.E.4Paws,” said Cindy York Shadian, the branch manager of Santa Barbara and Montecito offices of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

“At our Coldwell Banker booth, festival attendees will be able to win agent-sponsored adoption fees as well as other prizes for their furry friends,” she said.

Wags N' Whiskers celebrates animals and the organizations and businesses that help them. Since 2009, the event has become the largest pet adoption on the Central Coast. This past year, Wags n' Whiskers inspired some 30 pet adoptions.

Wags N' Whiskers will feature several events including Best in Show, the Haute Dog Fashion Contest, X-Factor and Pet-Owner Look-a-like contest.

C.A.R.E.4Paws is a nonprofit that works to reduce pet overpopulation, keep animals out of shelters and improve quality of life for pets and pet owners in need.

For more information, visit www.care4paws.org/wagsnwhiskers.

For more information about Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.

— Miguel Covarrubias for Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

 

