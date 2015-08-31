Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 8:04 pm | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 
Coldwell Banker Presents Donations to High School Arts and Sports Programs

From left: Ed Heron, president of the Santa Barbara School Board and former Coldwell Banker manager; John Nisbet, manager of Coldwell Banker Santa Barbara/Montecito offices and Dave Cash, superintendent of the Santa Barbara School District.  (Coldwell Banker photo)
By John Nisbet for Coldwell Banker | August 31, 2015 | 5:19 p.m.

Coldwell Banker manager John Nisbet was honored to represent his agents and company Tuesday, Aug 25, by presenting $5,000 checks to each of the three local Santa Barbara public high schools, as well as Carpinteria High School.

Coldwell Banker agents created the CB STAR (a loosely translated acronym for Student Athletics/Arts Resources) program locally, and through the Coldwell Banker Foundation are helping to fund student athletics and the arts in our local schools.

The mission of CB STAR is to partner with our local public high schools and help fill a very real void in funding for athletics and arts programs. 

Coldwell Banker agents fund the program with contributions from their transactions and other fundraising activities.

— John Nisbet is a manager at Coldwell Banker.

 
