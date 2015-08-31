Coldwell Banker Presents Donations to High School Arts and Sports Programs

Coldwell Banker manager John Nisbet was honored to represent his agents and company Tuesday, Aug 25, by presenting $5,000 checks to each of the three local Santa Barbara public high schools, as well as Carpinteria High School.
Coldwell Banker agents created the CB STAR (a loosely translated acronym for Student Athletics/Arts Resources) program locally, and through the Coldwell Banker Foundation are helping to fund student athletics and the arts in our local schools.
The mission of CB STAR is to partner with our local public high schools and help fill a very real void in funding for athletics and arts programs.
Coldwell Banker agents fund the program with contributions from their transactions and other fundraising activities.
— John Nisbet is a manager at Coldwell Banker.