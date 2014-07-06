Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 5:55 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Executive Director of Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Stepping Down after 22 Years on Job

Longtime leader Colette Hadley credited with doubling foundation’s size, including number of scholarships and donors

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | July 6, 2014 | 6:35 p.m.

The longtime executive director of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara will step down from her post in the coming year.

After more than 22 years of service, Colette Hadley informed the nonprofit foundation’s board of directors she would resign her position within the next 12 months to move to the Los Angeles/Orange County area to be near family and to begin the next chapter in her career.

Scholarship Foundation board president Janet Garufis sent a letter notifying supporters of the planned leadership change last week, commending Hadley for her efforts and outlining a transitional plan to find her replacement.

Hadley does not have an official last day, but will leave her post within the next six to 12 months, Garufis told Noozhawk.

“Colette’s been thinking about this for some time,” she said. “She has really contributed a phenomenal amount of leadership and critical thinking to the growth and development of the Scholarship Foundation. We are sad to see her go, but we applaud her for taking on this next chapter. It’s time for her to re-pot herself.”

Since Hadley took the helm, the Scholarship Foundation has doubled in size, including scholarships given to local students and the number of donors.

In 2013, the Scholarship Foundation awarded $8.1 million in total scholarships to 2,601 Santa Barbara County students. Since 1962, more than 34,500 scholarships totaling $81 million have been provided.

Hadley declined to comment last week, but in a 2010 interview with Noozhawk she credited the personal experiences of Scholarship Foundation donors for their stalwart support of the organization. In the interview, she said that at least half of the donors were themselves scholarship students in college.

“They all have a personal story,” she said. “Some people ... grew up with a supportive family environment and had the resources to go to college, and they’re aware that there are people out there who did not have that and so it’s their obligation to help.

“The stories are amazing and some of them you don’t know until years go by.”

Hadley is the longest-serving employee since the Scholarship Foundation’s founding in 1962, Garufis said.

She said Hadley has been involved in planning for the executive transition, which will involve tapping a long-term visioning committee to conduct a broad search and evaluate the skills needed to navigate a changing education environment.

Garufis said the board was glad Hadley is leaving the organization on such solid footing with great staff.

“We’re thrilled for her,” Garufis said. “She will now feel comfortable to start looking in the area where she wants to relocate. Colette is a treasure in Santa Barbara. She’s at the top of her game.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 