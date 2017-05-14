College Club Students Commit to Higher Education Goals

Event modeled after National College Signing Day, which was started by Michelle Obama

Eight out of 23 high school graduates living at various Peoples’ Self-Help Housing affordable communities or attending PSHH College Club in northern Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County came together recently at River View Townhomes to celebrate their commitment to four-year private and public colleges/universities, and community colleges.

The dedicated were supported by their parents, representatives of local elected officials, donors and school advisors

Nine of the 23 graduates received scholarships (eight for $2,000 and one for $1,000), funded through donations, grants and support from PSHH’s property management agent, The Duncan Group.

“We are proud of these students who are committing to higher education and are pursuing opportunities that their parents may not have had,” said John Fowler, PSHH president/CEO.

“This is an exciting day for our entire community as they set off for a bright future,” he said.

This event was the second College Signing Day hosted by PSHH, modeled after National College Signing Day, an initiative launched by former first lady Michelle Obama.

The initiative’s goal is to energize students and get them excited about higher education, and to emphasize as much importance on academic college commitment as there is for athletics.

The students are part of PSHH’s College Club, which seeks to turn young student residents into leaders.

College Club is an expansion of the organization’s Youth Education and Enhancement Program, in which students receive services through an on-site academic program offering tutoring, support for parents, individualized learning plans and more.

For more information on Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, visit www.pshhc.org, email [email protected] or phone 781-3088.

— Hannah Rael/Chris Davis for Peoples' Self-Help Housing.