College Cup: Another Maryland-Indiana ‘Classic’ and a Bracket Busters Showdown

Soccer

Semifinal teams are ready to battle for spots in national championship game on Sunday at UC Santa Barbara's Harder Stadium

Maryland coach Sasho Cirovski says he’s expecting another “classic” when his Terrapins play Indiana in the semifinals of the NCAA Men’s Soccer College Cup on Friday night at UC Santa Barbara’s Harder Stadium.

The Big Ten rivals meet in the second semifinal at approximately 7:45 p.m. PST. Michigan State (14-4-4) and Akron (14-6-2) play the first game at 5 p.m.

The winners play for the national championship on Sunday at 5 p.m. All the games will be shown on ESPNU.

Indiana (20-2-1) will be seeking its ninth NCAA title and second under Todd Yeagley — he guided IU to the title in 2012. The Hoosiers were runners-up to Stanford last year, losing 1-0 in double overtime.

Maryland (11-6-4) has won three championships, two under Cirovski, with the last one coming in 2008.

This will be the third meeting between Indiana and Maryland. The Hoosiers won the previous two — 1-0 during regular-season play on a 90th minute goal and in a 4-3 penalty-kick shootout in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament after the teams battled to a 1-1 draw. Both those games were in Bloomington.

“Every time we play it’s been either a tie, overtime, or a goal game,” Cirovski said. “We’ve had a history with Indiana, even before we joined the Big Ten. The last time we played them in the College Cup was in California in 2004. It was a classic game that ended in a 3-2 overtime loss. I haven’t forgotten that one.”

Todd Yeagley was an assistant coach on that Indiana team, which went on to win the College Cup over UC Santa Barbara in a penalty-kick shootout.

“Indiana is a class program,” Cirovski said. “Immediately after that loss, coach Jerry Yeagley (Todd’s father, who won six titles) asked to speak to my team and myself in the locker room. He said, ‘You guys will get your championship very soon.’ He was right; we won the year after.

“We’ve always had great respect,” he said of the two perennial powers. “It’s a great rivalry, and I feel the same today. I’m really excited for this matchup.

“When the (NCAA Tournament) draw came out, Todd and I texted each other and said, ‘Let’s see each other in Santa Barbara.’ And here were are.”

Yeagley said his team’s familiarity with Maryland doesn’t make playing it again any easier

“They’re a really talented team,” he said. “They’re balanced front to back. Their scoring has been a little bit more inconsistent this year but they got some really good players that can unbalance you.

“You can’t take one thing away from Maryland and feel like you solved them.”

Indiana is the same way. Both teams will apply high pressure on defense and wear opponents down with their great work rate.

“I think there is a lot of mirroring qualities to both teams,” said Yeagley. “We know each other so well. The best thing will be we just go out there and compete.

“Again, there are no secrets. We’ll be playing to where our strengths lie. It comes down to whomever is sharpest on the day and the difference makers, how sharp they are.

“We certainly feel we have capable players that can make plays on both ends of the field. Whether it’s Trey (Muse) making a save like he did against Notre Dame, to players that can make great goals for us.”

For Yeagley and the Hoosiers, it doesn’t matter they’re facing Maryland again.

“The reality is once these guys cross the white line tomorrow night, it’s the semifinal. It just happens to be against Maryland,” he said.

The semifinal between Michigan State and Akron also will be a rematch. The Akron Zips took a 2-1 non conference game back on Oct. 9 in East Lansing.

Akron won its only national title when the College Cup was last held in Santa Barbara in 2010.

Michigan State is making its first appearance in 50 years. The Spartans won shared NCAA titles in 1967 and 1968.

On the difference of playing Akron back in October to now, Michigan State coach Damon Rensing said: “I think you will see similar styles but the execution and the level of play tomorrow night will be better on both sides.”

Michigan State and Akron were the bracket busters of the tournament. Michigan State knocked out No. 4 Louisville and No. 13 Georgetown on its road to Santa Barbara.

Akron eliminated No. 16 Syracuse, No. 1 Wake Forest and No. 9 Stanford, the three-time defending champion.

“It’s been kind of a weird postseason for this side of the bracket,” said Michigan State senior defender Connor Corrigan. “Just playing together and playing for each other, we never had a doubt that we would be here, so we’re excited to play a tough Akron team."

Michigan State reached the Elite Eight last year and was knocked out by Indiana.

Akron got to the College Cup semifinals a year ago and was beaten by Stanford.

Zips goalkeeper Ben Lundt said the team has a different attitude this time.

“Last year I think we were a little too happy to make it to the College Cup,” he said. “We communicated to the other teammates that we shouldn’t be too happy to be here. We have a mission: we want to play Sunday.”

The Zips earned their trip to Santa Barbara with bit of brilliance. Tied 2-2 late in the second half at Stanford, they put together a 34-pass sequence that ended with Colin Biros scoring the winning goal in the 81st minute.

Said Embick: “I believe when you get into the tough moments you go back to who you are and that's how to respond to adversity. If we’re ever going to win anything whether it's this weekend or next, it’s Akron soccer. We pass the ball, we move the opponent, we look for openings to attack and go forward and, when we do that and do that with speed, we’re a very good team.”

At Akron, Lundt said people still talk about the national title won at Harder Stadium.

“When you go to Akron, you hear about the championship in Santa Barbara a lot. Being here is special for us. You here about the Santa Barbara stories. We want to do it again."

Rensing said Michigan State soccer has received tremendous support from alumni and the athletic department. The team was given a send-off at a men's basketball game on Tuesday night.

“We had Tom Izzo, who is a pretty popular sports figure, come out and send the team off,” Rensing said. “I don’t how many schools have a basketball coach who’s been to Final Fours and won national championships come out and send their soccer team off. Everybody, not just Tom, the student athletes, everybody has been behind us and it’s a great feeling.”

Rensing and his players were enjoying the 64-degree temperature in Santa Barbara on Thursday.

“It’s probably been 50 days since we wore shorts and T-shirts in Michigan,” he cracked.

Maryland's Amar Sejdic is also fired up to play in the warmer climate.

“This is the type of weather everyone wants to play in in a year-round basis,” he said.

“Finally, having a college cup in a warm setting like this makes everybody a bit more excited to play. You got palm trees around, a green stadium, warm weather. You can actually sweat. I think everybody will enjoy it.”