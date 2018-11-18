Road to College Cup: St. Mary’s, Stanford Set Up West Coast Showdown in 3rd Round

Soccer

St. Mary's and Stanford, the last two West Coast teams in the NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament will square off in the third round following shutout victories on Sunday.

Eighth-seeded and undefeated St. Mary’s got a goal from Anders Engebretsen in the 81st minute and beat Oregon State. The Gaels are the only unbeaten team in the tournament at 17-0-1.

No. 9 Stanford knocked out UC Irvine, 2-0. The three-three-time defending national champions broke a scoreless draw with a penalty-kick goal in the 72nd minute.

UC Irvine came close to equalizing, but Jose Soto's header hit the crossbar in the 73rd minute.

Stanford went up 2-0 in the 83rd minute on a goal by Zach Ryan.

The NCAA Tournament winds up with the College Cup at UCSB’s Harder Stadium on Dec. 7 and 9.

Noozhawk will keep track of the tournament through the College Cup.

Five of the top-16 seeds were upset in the second round. No. 4 Louisville was the highest seed to be knocked out. Michigan State earned a 2-1 win in overtime. John Freitag scored in the 93rd minute to send the Spartans into a third-round meeting with 13th seed Georgetown, a 1-0 winner over West Virginia.

Fifth-seeded North Carolina was stunned by James Madison, 2-1. The winning goal was scored by Aaron Ward-Baptiste off a rebound in the 68th minute. JMU played the last 1:33 down a man after a red card.

Lipscomb eliminated No. 14 Central Florida on an overtime goal in the 97th minute by Louis Robinson. Lipscomb now gets a shot at No. 3 Kentucky.

In an all-Colorado battle, Air Force upended No. 15 Denver, 2-1. The Falcons next play at No. 2 seed and eight-time national champion Indiana.

The other upset was Akron knocking off No. 16 Syracuse, 3-1. The Zips, who won the national title in 2010 at UCSB, will play at No. 1 Wake Forest, the 2007 national champion, in the third round.

The top three seeds rolled to wins on Sunday: Wake Forest blanked Colgate, 2-0, No. 2 Indiana routed UConn, 4-0, and No. 3 Kentucky whipped Portland, 4-0.

No. 6 Duke held off Pacific, 1-0. Issa Rayyan scored in the 65th minute and goalkeeper Will Pulisic, the cousin of U.S. National Team and Borussia Dortmund standout Christian Pulisic, made two saves in the last three minutes to preserve the win for the Blue Devils.

Tenth-seeded Virginia beat Furman, 2-0, and next plays No. 7 Notre Dame. The Irish outlasted Michigan on penalty kicks, 11-10. The teams battled to a scoreless draw through regulation and two overtime periods.

No. 11 Maryland shut out North Carolina State 2-0 and takes on Duke in the third round.

No. 12 Virginia Tech got past Charlotte, 1-0 and will face James Madison for a berth in the quarterfinals.