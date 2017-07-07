College Drive to be Closed From Betteravia to Battles Roads

The Santa Maria Department of Public Works Engineering is advising drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists that College Drive between Betteravia and Battles roads will be closed for construction beginning Wednesday, July 12.

Calportland Construction, under contract with the city, will pulverize the existing roadway and construct College Drive as a full four-lane arterial roadway. Construction is anticipated to be completed this fall, at which time College Drive will be reopened.

New landscaped medians, road edge landscaped parkways, and sidewalks will be installed as part of this project.

The work will require a complete closure of the roadway for public safety. No vehicles, pedestrians or bicycles will be allowed to use the roadway for the duration of the construction.

A detour will be provided to direct north/south traffic onto Bradley Road. Motorists may experience minor delays due to this roadway closure, so should use alternate routes whenever possible to avoid delays.

City staff recommends drivers obey all temporary construction signs and reduce driving speeds in construction areas.

Direct questions to the Department of Public Works Engineering, 925-0951 ext. 2225.

— Rhonda Garietz for city of Santa Maria.