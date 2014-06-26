Covenant Retirement Communities Awards College Scholarship to Samarkand Employee

In an effort to support employees in their personal and professional development, Covenant Retirement Communities, one of the nation’s largest nonprofit senior services providers, awarded a Paul V. Peterson Scholarship to Hugo Valencia, a human resources assistant at The Samarkand in Santa Barbara, a faith-based, nonprofit, continuing care retirement community administered by CRC.

The $2,000 scholarship will help fund Valencia’s studies in human resource management at UC Santa Barbara.

The scholarship is one of eight — totaling $15,000 — awarded to Covenant Retirement Communities employees and their dependents.

The Paul V. Peterson Scholarship, named for a former president of CRC, is awarded to employees at Covenant Retirement Communities who are enrolled in a class or program that supports and is beneficial to his/her employment with CRC, an individual campus and/or its residents.

“By sponsoring scholarships for employees and their dependents, we are helping each individual grow,” said Deborah Tate, Covenant Retirement Communities vice president of human resources. “Covenant Retirement Communities is dedicated to individual development and fulfillment. The scholarships underscore that key commitment.”

A selection committee reviewed 55 applications from its communities nationwide and based awards on educational and career pursuits consistent with CRC values; an essay demonstrating a defined educational/career goal; and the employee’s good standing with CRC or an individual campus for at least one year.

“In the year that he’s been at The Samarkand, Hugo has demonstrated a commitment to CRC’s values and a true desire to listen, understand and serve,” Samarkand Executive Director Ruth Grande said. “We were delighted to hear that CRC chose to support his career goals by awarding this scholarship. It’s a benefit to both Hugo and The Samarkand.”

Valencia lives in Santa Barbara.

— Ruth Grande represents Covenant Retirement Communities.