Monday, June 4 , 2018, 2:44 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Collegiate Polo National Championships at SB Polo & Racquet Club

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 2, 2018 | 7:21 p.m.

Cal Poly has qualified its men's and women's polo teams for this week's National Intercollegiate Championships at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

Six men's teams and four women's teams will vie for national titles beginning Tuesday. The championship games are Saturday, April 7. The women's final is at noon and the men's title game at 2 p.m.

Cal Poly joins Cornell, Virginia, Texas A&M, SMU and the University of Western Ontario in the men's field. The women's final four includes Cornell, Virginia, Texas A&M and Cal Poly.

Sponsored by the United States Polo Association, the national championships have been played since 1922 for men and 1976 for women.

The opening men's games on Tuesday feature SMU against Western Ontario at 2 p.m., and Cal Poly facing Texas A&M at 4 p.m.

The women's semifinals are on Wednesday, with Cal Poly taking on Texas A&M at 5 p.m. followed by Virginia against Cornell at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, Cornell and Virginia men play the winners from Tuesday's games in the semifinals at 5 and 7, respectively.

Admission is free to all games.

The SBPRC will also host a taco bar fundraiser on Saturday, April 7 from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm during the championship games. Tacos are  $10 per plate and provided by Big Joe’s. This fundraiser will benefit the Polo Training Center Santa Barbara, a charitable organization that encourages the growth of polo by operating and supporting programs for players at all levels.

The Cal Poly women’s polo team advanced to the national finals by beating Montana State, 16-2, and Washington State, 21-2, in the regionals. The men’s team routed Oregon State, 22-2, and Montana State, 20-2, to advance.

Dairy science major Jillian Tietje and animal science major Trista Noland were honored as all-star players from the women’s team at the regionals. Biomedical engineering major Theo Anastos and environmental management major Sayge Ellington were honored as all-stars from the men’s team. In addition, biomedical engineering major Leah Torres was selected for the sportsmanship award.

The other Cal Poly team members include: master’s education student Hannah Heitzig, animal science major Miriam Flock, environmental management major Bridget Hobscheid, biomedical engineering major Maggie Papka, agriculture business major Stone Rush, computer engineering major Jeremy Kerfs and agriculture business major Connor Kanen.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 