Collegiate Polo National Championships at SB Polo & Racquet Club

Cal Poly has qualified its men's and women's polo teams for this week's National Intercollegiate Championships at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

Six men's teams and four women's teams will vie for national titles beginning Tuesday. The championship games are Saturday, April 7. The women's final is at noon and the men's title game at 2 p.m.

Cal Poly joins Cornell, Virginia, Texas A&M, SMU and the University of Western Ontario in the men's field. The women's final four includes Cornell, Virginia, Texas A&M and Cal Poly.

Sponsored by the United States Polo Association, the national championships have been played since 1922 for men and 1976 for women.

The opening men's games on Tuesday feature SMU against Western Ontario at 2 p.m., and Cal Poly facing Texas A&M at 4 p.m.

The women's semifinals are on Wednesday, with Cal Poly taking on Texas A&M at 5 p.m. followed by Virginia against Cornell at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, Cornell and Virginia men play the winners from Tuesday's games in the semifinals at 5 and 7, respectively.

Admission is free to all games.

The SBPRC will also host a taco bar fundraiser on Saturday, April 7 from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm during the championship games. Tacos are $10 per plate and provided by Big Joe’s. This fundraiser will benefit the Polo Training Center Santa Barbara, a charitable organization that encourages the growth of polo by operating and supporting programs for players at all levels.

The Cal Poly women’s polo team advanced to the national finals by beating Montana State, 16-2, and Washington State, 21-2, in the regionals. The men’s team routed Oregon State, 22-2, and Montana State, 20-2, to advance.

Dairy science major Jillian Tietje and animal science major Trista Noland were honored as all-star players from the women’s team at the regionals. Biomedical engineering major Theo Anastos and environmental management major Sayge Ellington were honored as all-stars from the men’s team. In addition, biomedical engineering major Leah Torres was selected for the sportsmanship award.



The other Cal Poly team members include: master’s education student Hannah Heitzig, animal science major Miriam Flock, environmental management major Bridget Hobscheid, biomedical engineering major Maggie Papka, agriculture business major Stone Rush, computer engineering major Jeremy Kerfs and agriculture business major Connor Kanen.

