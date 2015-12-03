Collin McShirley: 4 Ways to Prevent Holiday Weight Gain

Nutrition

I love the holiday season. It’s fun getting caught up in buying the tree, shopping for parties, buying presents, and spending time with friends and family.

With all of the things you need to manage during the holidays, wouldn’t it be nice if your weight wasn’t one of them?

Around the holidays, sticking to our exercise program or eating healthy sometimes get pushed to the bottom of our holiday list. I used to get distracted by sampling all the treats and browsing the perfect gifts instead of going on a hike or prepping my healthy meals for the week.

I’ve learned from experience that with a little bit of planning, you can engage in some simple healthy behaviors that will make you feel confident and vibrant throughout the holidays and into the new year.

Don’t Stop Moving!

I know it might be hard to fit in that hour at the gym at the end of the day, but during the holiday season it’s very important to keep moving.

With my own holiday schedule, I’ve noticed that I was still able to move at a brisk pace by shopping, decorating and even all of the cooking. Last year I parked my car farther than the mall and got in a 20-minute walk. Then carrying my bags back actually felt like a mini workout.

If you can muster the time, try to set a weekly walk with friends. My friend, Natasha Freutel, owner of Fit Mama Santa Barbara, gets me in gear with our weekly walk.

It’s nice to share a moment with a friend. It’s good for the soul and you can even share holiday recipes!

Try to Limit Yourself to One Treat a Day

Each week in December, it seems there is always a celebration to attend or a dinner with friends or family that includes delicious tempting foods.

I make sure to only have one treat per day (don’t go for the cookies, cheeses AND eggnog … try just one).

When I do indulge, I savor the moment and eat mindfully. I’m aware of the smells, tastes and feelings that this delicious treat is invoking in me.

It’s the holidays, don’t restrict, instead allow yourself this one treat and you won’t feel like you’re missing out on all the fun.

Don’t be Tardy for the Party … Or Go Hungry Either

One of the biggest mistakes I used to make during the holidays was to go to parties hungry. This made it very hard to keep my eating in check when I got to the event. All I could think about was how hungry I was and didn’t enjoy my time with friends and family until I had something to eat.

If I would have had a small healthy snack before the party, it would have made it a lot easier to not overeat, and I could have enjoyed the company instead of focusing so much on food.

Just One Eggnog, Please

One of the easiest ways that people put on extra weight during the holidays is by drinking them.

I know parties are a fun time to drink the mulled cider and have a few eggnogs. Please be mindful of the fact that these sweet beverages are not a good source of energy to make you feel full and satisfied, rather they help to pack on the extra pounds quickly.

Instead, try drinking mindfully. Have a glass of wine and drink it slowly. Observe the beautiful color, explore the different flavors, and try to guess what fruits and other ingredients are in the wine.

Think of the process from start to finish and all the work it took to bring this wine into your hands. I love imagining the vineyards of the beautiful San Ynez Valley and how this glass of wine in my hand started from a tiny seed. It puts a lot into perspective and helps you enjoy your beverage slowly and mindfully.

I hope these tips help you stay on track with your wellness goals this holiday season. Take time to enjoy your family, friends and food in this beautiful community we live in. I hope you have a joyful, mindful and peaceful holiday season!

• • •

If you want to learn about mindful eating and how to start off the new year with healthy eating habits, please join us for A Mindful Eating Seminar hosted at Yoga Soup, 28 Parker Way in Santa Barbara, at 8 p.m. Jan 12. Tickets are $30 and space is limited. To reserve your space, email [email protected] or call 805.452.4489.

— Collin McShirley, MA, IMF, is certified and specializes in mindful eating, emotional eating, body image and self esteem; she provides coaching services in Santa Barbara, Montecito and Goleta; and she developed the program, “Break Free From Emotional Eating and Learn to Love Your Body.” She grew up in Santa Barbara​, graduated from UC Santa Barbara and received her masters in clinical psychology from Antioch University Santa Barbara. Click here for more information, contact her at [email protected], and follow her on Twitter: @CollinMFTI. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.