Collin McShirley: What is Body Image, and How Do We Determine Ours?

“Body image.”

These are two words that have recently become commonplace in the media, whether they are used positively ... or negatively.

When you put the words together, what do they really mean? Do they conjure feelings of security, love and value, or do they inflict feelings of shame and a desire to alter oneself?

When I interviewed some friends and colleagues, they told me, “body image is the feeling I get when I look in the mirror and how that makes me feel.”

I think that’s a good place to start because a lot of us tend to base our feelings about our bodies on what we see visually. In this blog post, I would like to share with you the clinical ways that body image is determined.

Body image is the perception that a person has of his or her physical self and the thoughts and feelings that result from that perception.

These feelings can be positive, negative or both, and are influenced by individual and environmental factors. Body image is determined by four factors:

» How you SEE your body is your perceptual body image. This is not always a correct representation of how you actually look. For example, people may perceive themselves as overweight when they are actually underweight.

» The way you FEEL about your body is your affective body image. This relates to the amount of satisfaction or dissatisfaction you feel about your shape, weight and individual body parts.

» The way you THINK about your body is your cognitive body image. This can lead to preoccupation with body shape and weight.

» Behaviors in which you engage as a result of your body image encompass your behavioral body image. When a person is dissatisfied with the way he or she looks, they may isolate themselves because they feel bad about their appearance.

Now that you have your “body image cheat sheet,” does it give you a better understanding of how you perceive your own body and thoughts? Did any of the four aspects resonate with you?

— Collin McShirley, MA, IMF, is certified and specializes in mindful eating, emotional eating, body image and self esteem; she provides coaching services in Santa Barbara, Montecito and Goleta; and she developed the program, “Break Free From Emotional Eating and Learn to Love Your Body.” She grew up in Santa Barbara​, graduated from UC Santa Barbara and received her masters in clinical psychology from Antioch University Santa Barbara. Click here for more information, contact her at [email protected], and follow her on Twitter: @CollinMFTI. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.