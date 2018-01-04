Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 5:26 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Pedestrian Struck and Killed Crossing Upper State Street in Santa Barbara

Roadway was shut down for several hours after man was fatally injured

A Santa Barbara police investigator gathers evidence Thursday after a pedestrian was struck and fatally injured on the 3900 block of State Street in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
A Santa Barbara police investigator gathers evidence Thursday after a pedestrian was struck and fatally injured on the 3900 block of State Street in Santa Barbara. (Henry Galvan / KEYT News photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 12:06 p.m. | January 4, 2018 | 7:55 a.m.

A portion of upper State Street in Santa Barbara was closed Thursday after a pedestrian was struck and fatally injured while crossing the roadway, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The collision occurred at about 6:30 a.m. on the 3900 block of State Street, police spokesman Anthony Wagner told Noozhawk.

The pedestrian — a man believed to be in his 50s — was crossing from the Five Points Shopping Center towards the McDonald's Restaurant when he was hit, Wagner said.

The collision, involving a Dodge SUV, occurred in the right-hand westbound lane.

The injured pedestrian was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he died a short time later, Wagner said.

The victim's name was not released pending notification of relatives.

State Street was shut down between La Cumbre Road and Calle Real.

"That portion will be closed for the foreseeable future," Wagner said. "Please avoid this area during your morning commute."

Light rain was falling in the area at the time of the crash, and "rain could have been a factor" in the collision, Wagner said.

The driver of the SUV was being interviewed by police.

Check back with Noozhawk for additional information about this incident.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 