Pedestrian Struck and Killed Crossing Upper State Street in Santa Barbara

Roadway was shut down for several hours after man was fatally injured

A portion of upper State Street in Santa Barbara was closed Thursday after a pedestrian was struck and fatally injured while crossing the roadway, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The collision occurred at about 6:30 a.m. on the 3900 block of State Street, police spokesman Anthony Wagner told Noozhawk.

The pedestrian — a man believed to be in his 50s — was crossing from the Five Points Shopping Center towards the McDonald's Restaurant when he was hit, Wagner said.

The collision, involving a Dodge SUV, occurred in the right-hand westbound lane.

The injured pedestrian was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he died a short time later, Wagner said.

The victim's name was not released pending notification of relatives.

State Street was shut down between La Cumbre Road and Calle Real.

"That portion will be closed for the foreseeable future," Wagner said. "Please avoid this area during your morning commute."

Light rain was falling in the area at the time of the crash, and "rain could have been a factor" in the collision, Wagner said.

The driver of the SUV was being interviewed by police.

Check back with Noozhawk for additional information about this incident.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.