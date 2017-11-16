Collision With Deer Blamed for Fatal Crash on Highway 154 Near Santa Ynez

A collision with a deer is being blamed for a multi-vehicle accident earlier this week near Santa Ynez that claimed the life of a Santa Barbara chiropractor and critically injured another man.

Martha Aguayo, 69, of Oxnard was headed west on Highway 154 — near the Santa Ynez River bridge east of Highway 246 — in a 2010 Buick LaCrosse at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when a deer ran into her path, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Rick Larson.

The left front of the Buick struck the deer, propelling it into the air and into the opposing lane of traffic, where it struck the windshield of an eastbound 2012 Ford Escape driven by John Stashenko IV, 33, of Philo, California, Larson said.

“This caused Stashenko to lose control of his vehicle, which traveled into the westbound lane of traffic,” Larson said.

The Escape then slammed head-on into a 2010 Toyota Prius driven by Jorgen W. Stufkosky, 39, of Santa Barbara, Larson said.

Both Stashenko and Stufkosky suffered major injuries in the crash, and were airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Stufkosky, a UC Santa Barbara graduate and local chiropractor, died Thursday afternoon at Cottage Hospital surrounded by family members, a relative told Noozhawk.

He leaves behind his wife, Heather, and two children, Kiera and Merek. Funeral arrangements were pending Thursday night.

Friends have established a GoFundMe page to assist his family. Click here to make an online donation.

Aguayo and her passenger, Jose L. Aguayo, 67, of Oxnard, were unhurt, Larson said.

The deer was reportedly killed in the crash.

