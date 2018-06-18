Collision with Pedestrians in Carpinteria Leads to Bakersfield Woman’s DUI Arrest

A 50-year-old and a 91-year-old, both from Carpinteria, taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with serious injuries

A Bakersfield woman is facing felony DUI charges stemming from a collision in Carpinteria Sunday afternoon in which she allegedly struck two pedestrians with her vehicle, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of Linden Avenue and Ninth Street, where they found two women — a 50-year-old and a 91-year-old, both from Carpinteria — who had been seriously injured, said Sgt. Jarrett Morris.

They were treated at the scene by AMR paramedics and Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District personnel and transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

One suffered major injuries and the other had moderate injuries, Morris said.

Their names and details on their conditions were not released.

Stacielynn Sandrini, 50, was the driver of the vehicle, Morris said.

“During the course of the investigation, deputies believed suspected Sandrini had been consuming alcoholic beverages,” Morris said.

Sandrini was arrested for felony driving under the influence of alcohol causing injuries. She was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $100,000.

“Due to the significant injuries sustained, deputies from the sheriff’s Major Accident Response Team responded to conduct the accident portion of the investigation,” Morris noted.

