Monday, June 25 , 2018, 12:30 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 

Colman McCarthy Teaches Peace at Cate

Nuclear Age Peace Foundation honoree drops in for school assembly.

By Don Orth | March 10, 2008 | 6:39 p.m.

Peace activist Colman McCarthy of the Center for Teaching Peace in Washington visited Cate School on Friday while in Santa Barbara to be honored by the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.

A Washington Post columnist for 28 years, McCarthy founded the Center for Teaching Peace, a Washington nonprofit organization that helps schools begin or expand academic programs in peace studies. He is also an adjunct professor at Georgetown University Law Center and teaches classes at three Washington-area high schools.

"We are graduating students as peace illiterates who have only heard the side of violence," McCarthy lamented. "Unless we teach our children peace, someone will teach them violence."

At one point in his talk he held up a $100 bill and challenged the audience.

"I’ll give this to anybody who can identify these next six people — Who were Robert E. Lee, Ulysses S. Grant and Paul Revere?"

Hands flew up and students easily answered his challenge. But when he continued, "Who was Jeanette Rankin (The first woman member of Congress, who voted against World Wars I and II, and said, "You can no more win a war than win an earthquake."]? Who was Ida B. Wells (A black woman famous for her anti-lynching campaign during late 19th and early 20th centuries)? And who was Barbara Lee (The only lawmaker to vote against war in Afghanistan after 9/11)?"  Only one hand was raised — a student who could identify Rankin, who was a fellow Montanan.

"The last three are women peacemakers. The first three are all male peacebreakers," McCarthy said. "You know the militarists, but not the peacemakers."

Although McCarthy makes a similar challenge at every talk he gives to students, he has never lost his $100 bill.

Students and faculty were moved by his presentation and crowded the stage afterward to ask him questions and continue the conversation. Many purchased books published by his center, in the hopes of bringing a peace curriculum to Cate.

Don Orth is Cate School‘s communications director.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 