Color, Curve of New MTD Logo Reflect Community

By Hillary Blackerby for MTD | August 7, 2017 | 3:21 p.m.

Santa Barbara MTD has launched a new logo and color scheme to represent the organization. It has been more than 30 years since the agency last selected a new logo.

The concept behind the MTD logo comes from recurring forms found in our community, such as the curves of an open road, and the curves of an ocean wave.

Curves are organic shapes that represent a free sense of movement and in this case symbolize the movement of MTD getting people where they need to go.

The chosen colors sea blue and teal also are associated with the natural elements of the local community.

MTD staff worked with transit marketing firm Celtis Ventures, Inc., to develop the new style.

“With so many new and exciting offerings coming to customers in the near future — a real-time arrival app, new electric shuttles, new fare collection technology — we are excited to reintroduce MTD to the community with a refreshed and refreshing image,” said MTD General Manager Jerry Estrada.

The MTD Board of Directors recently voted to adopt the new look and adopted a 5 Year Marketing and Communications Plan. There are four core goals of the plan:

Improve customer experience and satisfaction, grow ridership and expand partnerships by marketing MTD services, support financial stability and an engaged workforce, and promote alternative fuel and sustainability.

MTD has said the process of updating its branding will take place in a fiscally responsible and phased approach, beginning with low-cost online elements and printed materials.

A new look on MTD buses will come with the next planned order of bus replacements, and the repainting of existing buses will occur on a mid-life refurbishment schedule.

— Hillary Blackerby for MTD.

 

