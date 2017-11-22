Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 11:43 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Coloring Book Outlines Santa Barbara Landmarks

By Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Conservancy | November 22, 2017 | 11:42 a.m.
Coloring book enthusiasts young and old have a new outlet for their passion, one that serves the cause of local architectural preservation.

Coloring Santa Barbara features 31 illustrations by area designers and architects depicting an array of landmarks, cityscapes and related imagery.

By turns romantic, whimsical, and meditative, the illustrations are accompanied by brief historical notes about each scene, and are printed on sturdy card stock suitable for colored pencils, felt pens and watercolor.

The 12-inch-by-12-inch coloring book retails for $16.95 and is available at Chaucer’s Bookstore and area gift shops. Proceeds benefit the Santa Barbara Conservancy, the book’s publisher.

“This fun book serves as yet another reminder that the city we call home is truly a very special place, and that’s the point,” said Conservancy Board member Steve Hausz, who was instrumental in the design and publication of Coloring Santa Barbara.

“We want everyone — Santa Barbara denizens and visitors alike — to be active in appreciating our uniquely beautiful city and especially its architectural heritage.”

The 12 local architects, designers and landscape architects contributing illustrations to Coloring Santa Barbara are:

Brian Cearnal, Anthony Grumbine, Britt Jewett, Henry Lenny, William Mahan, Tom Meaney, Courtney Jane Miller, Ryan J. Mills, Jaime B. Palencia III, Christine Pierron, Jeff Shelton and Fred Sweeney.

Mary Louise Days, a local historian and retired city planning staff member, and Dr. Richard Oglesby, a retired UCSB professor of history, contributed text.

Scenes depicted include El Presidio de Santa Barbara, Casa De la Guerra, Fiesta, Summer Solstice, the Santa Barbara Mission, the Granada Building, and the Santa Barbara County Courthouse.

Pages with illustrations are perforated, allowing for the colored works to be displayed in a standard 9-by-12-inch frame.

Coloring Santa Barbara is the second book to be published by the Santa Barbara Conservancy in as many years.

Earlier this year, the organization received the George and Vivian Obern Preservation Stewardship Award for its 2016 book, Santa Barbara ~ A Guide to El Pueblo Viejo.

Presented by the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation, the annual award recognizes individuals or organizations that demonstrate outstanding preservation work in the region.

Santa Barbara ~ A Guide to El Pueblo Viejo explores the city’s extraordinary modern history by way of surveying its distinctive Spanish-inspired architecture.

The Santa Barbara Conservancy was named a 2015 Local Hero by the Santa Barbara Independent.

The Santa Barbara Conservancy was founded in 1998 to advocate for the recognition, preservation and revitalization of historic, architectural and cultural resources in Santa Barbara County.

The conservancy works to foster public awareness of and participation in local preservation issues. For more, visit www.sbconservancy.com.

— Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Conservancy.

 
