Coloring: It’s Not Just for Kids

The Santa Maria Public Library is continuing to offer its free Adult Coloring Program twice during March. Programs take place 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 8 and 22, in the library's Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St.

The coloring activities are designed to relieve stress and provide a creative and artistic outlet for adults of all ages. Participants are offered a broad selection of pictures and postcards to color. All materials are provided, including colored pencils, colorful markers and a variety of gel pens.

Signups are not required, but seating is limited and is offered on a first come, first served basis.

Library’s hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.

Direct questions to the reference services staff, 925-0994, ext, 8562.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.