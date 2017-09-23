Coloring: It’s Not Just for Kids

The Santa Maria Public Library is continuing to offer the Adult Coloring Program twice in October. Programs are scheduled for 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 11 and 25, in the library's Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St.

The free coloring activities are designed to relieve stress and provide a creative and artistic outlet for adults of all ages.

Participants are offered a broad selection of pictures and postcards to color. All materials are provided for use during the program including colored pencils, markers, and an array of gel pens.

Signups are not required, but seating is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. The Adult Coloring Program is sponsored by the Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library.

Library hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.

Direct questions to the information desk, 925-0994 ext. 8562.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.