Colorthon Run-Walk Benefit a New Way to Give Lompoc Hospital Foundation Its Hue

Advice

An annual fundraiser for the Lompoc Hospital Foundation will get a colorful twist this year.

Instead of the walkathon that has been held for 24 years, the organization will host a Colorthon 5k run or walk at 11 a.m. Oct. 24 at River Park.

During the event, participants will pass through several color zones, a blitz of nontoxic vibrant colorful powders.

Organizers decided to add the twist in an effort to rejuvenate the event for the foundation, which in the past raised millions of dollars for the Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

“It’s a first-ever for the foundation,” said Alice Milligan, president of the nonprofit organization. “We’ve never done one of these before so we’re excited.”

A new board member, Tyler Perry, a 20-year-old Allan Hancock College student, raised the idea to boost enthusiasm for the event.

“The response has been great, lots of excitement,” Milligan said.

“I think it’s going to be a lot of fun,” she added. “People are excited about it.”

Funds from the event will go toward the Lompoc Comprehensive Care Center renovation project.

The foundation is trying to raise $2 million to renovate the center’s rooms and bathrooms, and hopes to complete the campaign by spring. Some early work — such as the nurses’ station, hallways and entryway — already has begun.

In the past, the foundation raised $6 million for furniture and equipment in the new 60-bed general acute-care hospital building, which opened at 1515 E. Ocean Ave. in 2010.

The district also operates the Comprehensive Care Center, a 110-bed skilled nursing facility, and recently converted the old hospital building into a hospital-based voluntary chemical dependency treatment facility called The Champion Center.

Lompoc Valley Medical Center is unique because it’s operated by a special district, the first health-care district created in California when it formed in 1946.

The foundation will celebrate its 25th anniversary in November, Milligan said.

Sign-ups for the Colorthon cost $35 each for individuals, $30 each for a family of three or $25 each for a family of four. Registration on the day of the event will cost $5 more.

Pre-registered participants will receive a free Colorthon T-shirt and a free bag of color.

Participants also are urged to solicit pledges from others, and top fundraisers will be eligible for cash prizes.

Click here to register online for the Colorthon, or to download a mail-in registration form.

Click here for more information about the Lompoc Hospital Foundation, or call 805.737.5762.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.