Baseball
Colter Nisbet Homers But Dos Pueblos Routed by Mater Dei
By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | May 23, 2017 | 10:44 p.m.
The Dos Pueblos boys baseball team fell to Mater Dei in Santa Ana on Tuesday 12-2 in a CIF-SS Division-1 second round playoff matchup.
Colter Nisbet hit an early two-run home run to give Dos Pueblos a 2-1 lead, but the Monarchs offense was too much to handle, as they eventually scored the final 11 runs of the game.
Dos Pueblos finishes the season with a 19-10-1 mark overall.
— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.